MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Red Sox outfielder Raimel Tapia heads for first base on a double during Saturday’s spring training game against the Braves at North Port, Florida. The teams played to a 6-6 tie. Tapia had a pair of hits and Bobby Dalbec homered for Boston.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Red Sox minor league free agent Raimel Tapia has been the MVP of Red Sox spring training camp so far. He’s 7-for-17 (.412 batting average) with a .882 slugging percentage, one homer, five doubles, four RBIs, three runs, no walks and three strikeouts in six Grapefruit League games.

His stats look similar to last year against Boston. Tapia, who played for the Blue Jays in 2022, owned the Red Sox. He batted .290 with a .516 slugging percentage, three homers, three doubles, one triple, 16 RBIs and 10 runs in 15 games against them.