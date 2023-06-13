MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story hits second base during a game last season.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — For the first time since undergoing elbow surgery in January, Red Sox infielder Trevor Story put a timetable — well, actually, two possible timetables — on his potential return to the field.

Story, who flew from Fort Myers, Florida, to Boston to rehab with the team during this week’s homestand, said that he expects to be able to play shortstop for the Red Sox sometime in August. But due to the unique nature of his injury, which requires a longer buildup for throwing than hitting, Story is preparing for the possibility of being activated as the designated hitter at some point in July. While the details are still to be ironed out, Story feels like he’s getting close to making his season debut.