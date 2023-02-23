MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Workouts

Boston’s Masataka Yoshida prepares for batting practice last week at spring training.

 usa today sports

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With many of the club’s starters slated to leave spring training for the World Baseball Classic early next week, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is rolling out a few regulars for the club’s exhibition opener against Northeastern this afternoon.

Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo, who are all playing in next month’s WBC, will be in the lineup against the Huskies. Triston Casas will also get the start. Yoshida, who is making his Red Sox spring debut, will hit cleanup. He’s a candidate to hit leadoff during the regular season and Cora cautioned not to read too much into Friday’s order.