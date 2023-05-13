MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Boston's Chris Sale leaves to an ovation after retiring the Cardinals in the eighth inning of Saturday's game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox lost, however, after St. Louis rallied in the ninth.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Closer Kenley Jansen allowed three runs in the ninth inning for the second consecutive game as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals came from behind to beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

Jansen walked three (one intentionally) and committed three pitch-clock violations in the ninth.