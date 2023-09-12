MLB: Game One-New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela makes a play during the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Tuesday. New York defeated Boston, 3-2.

 Eric Canha

BOSTON — In his first few weeks in the big leagues, Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has already been called upon to play center field and shortstop, with starts at both positions. In fact, with Tuesday’s doubleheader, Boston had him play short in the first game before planning to switch him to center for the second game.

Rafaela is athletic enough to play both outfield and infield, with strong instincts, range and a powerful arm.