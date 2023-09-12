BOSTON — In his first few weeks in the big leagues, Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has already been called upon to play center field and shortstop, with starts at both positions. In fact, with Tuesday’s doubleheader, Boston had him play short in the first game before planning to switch him to center for the second game.
Rafaela is athletic enough to play both outfield and infield, with strong instincts, range and a powerful arm.
But with second base undefined going forward and no clear-cut leader on the current roster to play second in 2024, it’s possible the Red Sox could have Rafaela play the position in winter ball.
“If he goes, probably that’s going to be the case,” said Red Sox manager AlexCora. “If he goes, yeah. We’ll talk about it. Last year, he played a little bit down there. It was beneficial for him. This year, he has a lot of at-bats already and we’ll see how he finishes. That’s something we’ll talk about in the upcoming days.”
As for where Rafaela’s long-term positional future lies, Cora was uncertain.
“I think that’s a question for later,” said Cora. “The fact that he can be versatile (opens up multiple possibilities). The second base part of it is real. We believe he can do it, too. It’s just a matter of whether we play him there in September. But versatility is a big part of this game. It helps your roster. He’s a good defender at short, at center field, and other positions.
“Talking to (Worcester manager) Chad Tracy (Monday), he takes grounders at third and he looks like a natural. He’s a good athlete who can do it all. We’ll see what the future holds.”
Asked to evaluate Rafael’s play at short so far, Cora responded: “Good instincts. He can move. Good throwing mechanics, love it. Good carry on the ball. He always makes sure his shoulders are square. He’s good, he’s good. Obviously, he made that error in Tampa — (playing on artificial) turf, speed of the game, first game he had played short here. But he has a pretty good feel for what he can do there.”
That’s all the more impressive given that, this year in the minors, he played just 15 games combined at short between Portland and Worcester, focusing more on outfield play.
“Talking to Carlos (Febles, third base coach and infield instructor) and (major league coach Andy Fox), they’re not surprised,” said Cora. “They like him a lot at short.”
Cora said the Red Sox haven’t talked about Rafaela as an option in right field yet.
“Honestly, we haven’t talked about that yet,” he said. “I think the impact in center field is real. We saw it right away. When you see him on a daily basis you say, ‘OK, that’s what they’re talking about.’ He’s going to be a big leaguer and he’s going to impact this roster at one point. He is impacting the roster right now.
“But we know what the future holds and we’re very high on him. We just have to take it easy. We felt the same way with Jarren (Duran) and there were up and downs and all that and finally I think we got the closest thing that we thought he would be. Same thing with (Rafaela). He’s still a kid. So there’s more at-bats and more mistakes that are going to happen and slumps. But he’s going to be a good one. He’s a good player.”