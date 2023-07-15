MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

Jul 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Christopher Morel (5) makes a play on Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field. 

 David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

When the Boston Red Sox signed left fielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal this offseason, few expected him to put his name on a list with Ted Williams.

But he did just that.