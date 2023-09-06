The affiliated season of top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is over.
Mayer, who was placed on the injured list at Double-A Portland with shoulder inflammation on Aug. 5, won’t play again for the Sea Dogs this season. Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham told MLB.com’s Ian Browne that Mayer will instead report to the team’s complex in Fort Myers to continue his rehab.
“Marcelo will not play again this year in Portland,” Abraham told Browne. “He will focus on his rehab in Fort Myers — strengthening of his shoulder, so he can have a full, normal offseason. We are very pleased with the progress he has made so far.”
Mayer has already been sidelined for more than a month with the shoulder issue, which was considered minor but has lingered throughout the second half of the minor league season.
The former fourth overall pick struggled after being promoted to Double-A in late May, hitting .189 with six homers, 20 RBIs and a .609 OPS with Portland. He struck out in 49 times while walking on 15 occasions and appeared lost at the plate before being placed on the IL, going 1-for-21 with 12 strikeouts in the five games before he was sidelined.
Mayer’s struggles at Double-A came after a strong start to his second full professional season at High-A Greenville. In 35 games before being promoted, he posted a .290/.366/.524 line with seven homers and an .890 OPS. The 20-year-old (21 in December) will likely start his 2024 season at Double-A and could be a candidate to reach the majors by the end of next year.
Mayer is widely considered Boston’s top overall prospect and is ranked by many publications as one of the best minor leaguers in baseball. MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the No. 11 prospect in all of baseball while Baseball America has him 15th overall.