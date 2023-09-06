Mayer

Marcelo Mayer, shown playing for Portland against the Fisher Cats in June, has been shut down for the season.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

The affiliated season of top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is over.

Mayer, who was placed on the injured list at Double-A Portland with shoulder inflammation on Aug. 5, won’t play again for the Sea Dogs this season. Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham told MLB.com’s Ian Browne that Mayer will instead report to the team’s complex in Fort Myers to continue his rehab.