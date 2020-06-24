The Red Sox have agreed to a $1.75 million bonus with third-round pick Blaze Jordan, a source said on Wednesday. That bonus comes in significantly higher than the slot value for the No. 89 overall pick, which is $667,900.
Jordan will fly to Boston next week to take a physical and make his deal official. Jordan, a 17-year-old third baseman from DeSoto Central High School in Mississippi, was one of the most well-known amateur players in this year’s draft class.
Known for his power, Jordan burst onto the social media scene at 12 years old and became a well-known YouTube and Instagram sensation due to his power displays at events over the last few years.
“He has got some innate attributes that are very hard to teach and how he generates bat speed, how he’s able to process information out of the pitcher’s hand and transfer that to mechanical action, it’s super unique,” said Red Sox amateur scouting director Paul Toboni. “You don’t see it very often, but when you do see it, it sticks out to you. When it’s coming from a 16 or 17 year old kid, it really sticks out to you.”
With Jordan signed, the Red Sox have roughly $3.38 million in bonus pool money to sign their other three draft picks (infielder Nick Yorke and pitchers Jeremy Wu-Yelland and Shane Drohan). Yorke is expected to sign for significantly less than his slot value of $3,609,700, allowing the Sox to stay under their recommended pool and avoid penalties.
Wu-Yelland, a left-handed pitcher from the University of Hawaii, is a candidate to sign for an underslot bonus. Drohan, a lefty from Florida State, could be in line for a deal close to or above his recommended slot value of $364,400.