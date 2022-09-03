MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Boston's Brayan Bello pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Fenway Park on Saturday. Bello earned his first major league win as the Red Sox prevailed, 5-3.

 Eric Canha

Brayan Bello pitched six shutout innings and Rafael Devers drove in two runs as the Boston Red Sox held on for a 5-3 win over the visiting Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Bello (1-4) allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out five en route to his first career major league win, leading Boston to its fourth consecutive triumph.