Oct 18, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10), left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) and first baseman Danny Santana (22) high-five after game three of the 2021 ALCS against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 18, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (39) hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of game three of the 2021 ALCS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of game three of the 2021 ALCS at Fenway Park.
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (39) throws the ball for a double play against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of game three of the 2021 ALCS at Fenway Park.
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON -- Kyle Schwarber smacked the Red Sox's third grand slam in the past two games as Boston powered to a 12-3 rout of Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.
The Red Sox finished the night with four homers while taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Schwarber's second-inning slam into the right field bleachers off Astros starter Jose Urquidy (0-1) capped a six-run inning and sent the Fenway Park faithful into a frenzy.
Boston became the first team with three grand slams in the same postseason series. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers each hit one in the Red Sox's 9-5 win at Houston in Game 2 on Saturday.
Christian Arroyo (three RBIs) and Martinez (2-for-3) each had two-run homers on Monday, Devers added a solo blast and Christian Vazquez (2-for-4) had a pair of RBIs for the Red Sox.
Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings.
Game 3 winners when the ALCS was tied at one game apiece have gone on to win the series 78 percent (18 of 23) of the time. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Boston.
Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer to account for the only Houston offense.
Urquidy gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out one in 1 2/3 innings. It was his first appearance this postseason for the Astros, whose three starters have a combined 20.25 ERA during the series.
Vazquez's bases-loaded single plated Boston's first run with one out in the second before Arroyo reached on a fielding error by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. One run scored on the miscue, and the bases remained loaded for leadoff hitter Schwarber, who socked a 3-0 pitch.
Hunter Renfroe walked with one out in the Boston third and advanced to third after his steal of second coaxed a Martin Maldonado throw into center. Vazquez singled him home the next at-bat before Arroyo belted a pitch into the Green Monster seats in left.
Tucker's third postseason home run of the year, in the fourth off Rodriguez, cut Houston's deficit to 9-3. Martinez got two runs back for Boston on his third playoff homer in the sixth, and Devers belted his fourth long ball of the postseason in the eighth.