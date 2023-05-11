MLB: Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

On April 24, the Red Sox made the somewhat surprising decision to option talented starter Brayan Bello to Triple-A Worcester. Two-and-a-half weeks later, Bello is showing how he took that demotion as motivation.

Bello’s stint with the WooSox was short-lived. He was called back up just four days later when Garrett Whitlock was placed on the injured list with elbow neuritis. Bello didn’t even make a start during his time in Worcester, but it’s clear that being sent down had an impact.