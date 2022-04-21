BOSTON — The weather at Fenway Park warmed up a bit Thursday afternoon. The Red Sox’ offense? Still cold, at least until the ninth inning.
Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman shut out Boston for eight innings before the club’s bats came alive in the ninth. But after plating two runs to make it a one-run game, the comeback attempt fell short as the Red Sox lost, 3-2, in the finale of a three-game series.
Boston played without manager Alex Cora, who tested positive for COVID-19. Bench coach Will Venable filled in.
Cora will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Fla., where the Red Sox on Friday night start a road trip. After three games against the Rays, the Sox will then travel to Toronto for four games and then Baltimore for three. The trip is one of two 10-game road trips for Boston in 2022.
Gausman, one of the top free agent starters on the market over the winter, threw eight shutout innings, striking out eight Red Sox batters as Toronto took a 3-0 lead. He needed just 87 pitches to complete eight innings before allowing a leadoff single to Trevor Story in the ninth and being lifted for reliever Jordan Romano. After Rafael Devers walked, Xander Bogaerts (RBI double) and Alex Verdugo (RBI groundout) each plated runs but Romano battled back to retire Bobby Dalbec and Jackie Bradley Jr. with a runner on third and preserve the win.
Red Sox starter Tanner Houck generally kept the Jays’ offense quiet but ran into trouble in the third. After a leadoff walk, Bo Bichette put the Jays on a board with an RBI single, then Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left. Houck lasted five innings, striking out four batters while allowing two runs on three hits.
Toronto added a third run in the sixth when Matt Chapman hit an RBI single off Ryan Brasier. Boston’s offense started quiet and stayed quiet, advancing just one runner into scoring position before the ninth.
Boston has now scored three or fewer runs in six of its first 13 games.
Venable takes over
With Cora out, bench coach Venable managed the team. Venable got a taste of the big chair last summer when Cora traveled to Puerto Rico to see his daughter, Camila, graduate high school. He’ll get at least a couple more games of managerial experience with Cora away from the team.
In a statement, a team spokesman said that Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, has mild symptoms. He will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg.
Cora held his pregame session with reporters, as normal, in the interview room about 2½ hours before first pitch.
The Red Sox have been dealing with a small COVID outbreak in recent days with three players (catchers Christian Vázquez and Kevin Plawecki and infielder Jonathan Araúz) testing positive since Monday. Vázquez has already returned but Plawecki and Araúz remain on the COVID-19 injured list.
Because one of Cora’s 4-year-old twin boys tested positive recently, Cora has spent the last few days living at a hotel instead of at the family home.
It’s unclear when Cora will return to the Red Sox. Though Canada does not allow unvaccinated travelers (including unvaccinated players) to enter the country, a source indicated that once players or coaches clear MLB’s protocols, they are good to go no matter where games are being held.
Pitching probables
for the Rays series:
Friday, 7:10 p.m. — RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.96 ERA) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (0-0, 1.86 ERA)
Saturday, 6:10 p.m. — TBD (likely RHP Garrett Whitlock) vs. TBD
Sunday, 1:10 p.m. — LHP Rich Hill (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs. LHP Shane McClanahan (0-1, 2.40 ERA)