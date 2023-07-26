MLB: Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) hits a single to left field against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Fenway Park.  

 David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief and Masataka Yoshida homered to help the Boston Red Sox stretch their winning streak to three games with a 7-1 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night in the first half of a two-game series.

Pivetta (7-5) limited the Braves to three hits, struck out five and walked one.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Jul 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Michael Tonkin (51) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang (20) get a hit to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. 