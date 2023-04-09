Apr 9, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) receives congratulations from catcher Connor Wong (12) after he hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Kutter Crawford gave the Red Sox the quality start they needed to complete a sweep of the Tigers.
Making his second start of the season on Sunday in Detroit, the 27-year-old righty pitched five innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out six, and didn’t issue a single walk.
After facing six batters in a 22-pitch first inning prolonged by some shaky defense, Crawford settled in. He didn’t face more than four batters in any other frame, and sat them down 1-2-3 in both the second and fourth.
The Florida native kept the Tigers on their toes with five types of pitches. He primarily relied on his cutter and four-seam fastball, but also mixed in the curveball, changeup, and slider, with velocity ranging from 77.4-95.2 mph.
Even though he only needed 65 pitches (44 for strikes) to get through his outing, Crawford’s location was spotty. He threw more pitches out of the strike zone than in (36-29), and only got seven called strikes. Batters made contact 28 times, and he was fortunate that only five resulted in base hits.
Still, he successfully flummoxed the Tigers, getting them to swing at 36 of his pitches, with little to show for their efforts, and was rewarded with his first win of the season.
The Red Sox were unable to complete the sweep unscathed. Attempting to make a rolling catch for the first out of the ninth, the tip of center fielder Adam Duvall’s glove caught on the grass, pulling his left wrist in an awkward direction. He was visibly grimacing as he walked off the field with manager Alex Cora and a trainer, but was able to wiggle his fingers as he went into the dugout and down the tunnel to the clubhouse.
The 34-year-old outfielder got off to a scorching start to the season. Entering Sunday’s game, he led MLB in runs, RBI, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases.
There’s an elevated level of concern given that a torn tendon sheath in the same wrist ended Duvall’s 2022 campaign after 86 games. According to Julian McWilliams and Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox moved quickly to get X-rays done.
A source told the Herald that Bobby Dalbec is flying to Florida to meet the team. He’d replace Duvall if an injured list stint is necessary, but no official roster moves will be made until Monday.
The Red Sox head south for a four-game set at Tropicana Field starting Monday night. They’ll have to contend with the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays, who stand 9-0 atop the American League East. No other MLB team has more than six wins.