MLB: Boston Red Sox - Chris Sale Press Conference

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale speaks to the media at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., in spring training.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Chris Sale’s five-year, $145-million contract extension began at the start of the 2020 season. Since then, he has missed 340 out of 384 regular-season games.

He has been on the injured list eight times since the start of the 2018 season.