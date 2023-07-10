NCAA Baseball: College World Series-TCU vs Virginia

The University of Virginia’s Kyle Teel tries to beat out a hit during the College World Series last month. Teel was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the MLB draft on Sunday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

As the Boston Red Sox looked at mock drafts and even their own board early Sunday night as the first round of the MLB draft approached, they had narrowed in on some players who they thought might be available at No. 14. As always, they also prepared for the unpredictable.

In the club’s first draft under new amateur scouting director Devin Pearson, the unpredictable did happen. University of Virginia catcher Kyle Teel, who was widely projected to be a top-10 pick entering Sunday night, fell further down the board than the Sox anticipated. After Brimfield, Mass., native Matt Shaw (a star infielder at the University of Maryland, who was frequently linked to the Red Sox before the draft) went to the Cubs at No. 13, Boston found itself on the clock.