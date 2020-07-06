The Boston Red Sox will open the 2020 regular season July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The Sox and O’s will play a three-game series.
Boston plays its second series vs. the New York Mets with two games at home, then travels to New York for two games against the Mets at Citi Field.
All 23 of the Red Sox’ home night games will be at 7:30.
MLB released its shortened 60-game season schedule Monday evening.
Boston is scheduled to play 10 games against the New York Yankees. Seven of the 10 games will be at Yankee Stadium. Boston will play the Tampa Bay Rays 10 times. Four games are at home and six games will be at Tropicana Field.
The Red Sox play six of their 10 games vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park and seven of their 10 games against the Toronto Blue Jays at home.
The Red Sox will play 20 interleague games: 10 at home and 10 on the road.
Boston will play six games vs. the Braves (three at home, three on the road), four games vs. the Phillies (two at home, two on the road), four games vs. the Mets (two at home, two on the road), three games vs. the Nationals (all three at home) and three games vs. the Marlins (all three on the road).
Red Sox schedule
Friday, July 24: Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25: Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 26: Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Monday, July 27: N.Y. Mets, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28: N.Y. Mets, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29: at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, July 30: at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, July 31: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7: Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8: Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9: Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10: Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20: at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21: at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22: at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23: at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25: at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26: at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27: at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28: Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31: Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Atlanta, 7:30 .m.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4: Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10: at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11: at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12: at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13: at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14: at Florida, 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: at Florida, 6:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16: at Florida, 6:40 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18: N.Y. Yankees, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Yankees, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20: N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25: at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26: at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27: at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.