MLB: Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Rejoice, relief and rejuvenation will surely be felt on Jersey Street and across New England this week, as the Red Sox have finally, for the first time since Dustin Pedroia in 2013, retained a homegrown superstar on a long-term contract.

Wednesday afternoon, the Red Sox agreed to an 11-year, $331 million deal to keep Rafael Devers in Boston through his age 36 season, a contract first reported by former MLB player Carlos Baerga and later confirmed by multiple outlets.