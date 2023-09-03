MLB: Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Boston Red Sox second baseman Enmanuel Valdez (47) slides into home to score against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. 

 Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall homered and Chris Sale earned his first win since May, leading the Boston Red Sox past the host Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Sunday in the rubber game of the three-game series.

Yoshida's three-run fly barely cleared the right-center field wall for his 14th home run and a 3-0 advantage with one out in the fourth inning. The rookie had two of the Red Sox's nine hits, his 46th multi-hit game.

 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher John Schreiber (46) pitches during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. 