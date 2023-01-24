The Red Sox swung a trade to fortify their middle infield mix Tuesday afternoon and dealt away a reliever that hasn’t pitched since 2021.

Boston has agreed to acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later from the Royals for lefty reliever Josh Taylor, according to a source. The deal, which was first reported by Mike Rodriguez and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand is expected to be announced soon.