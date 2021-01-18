Dave Dombrowski is nothing if not loyal to his original player evaluations.
Monday, the new Phillies president of baseball operations swung a trade for Red Sox shortstop prospect C.J. Chatham, who Dombrowski drafted in the second round in 2016 while he was still leading the Sox’ front office.
It appears the Red Sox gave up on Chatham to clear room on the 40-man roster for freshly-re-signed lefty starter Martin Perez. They’ll receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in exchange.
Chatham, 26, was developing nicely as a defensive shortstop who could also move around the diamond. Never a power hitter, he has shown good contact ability in the minors, where he’s a career .298 hitter while striking out in fewer than 20% of his at-bats, which is becoming a rarity in today’s all-or-nothing offensive approach.
Chatham was unlikely to find space on the Red Sox’ roster in anything other than a depth role for Triple-A Worcester.
Since taking over for the Phillies, Dombrowski has also shown interest in trading for Andrew Benintendi, who was drafted seventh overall by former Sox general manager Ben Cherington in 2015, just a few months before Dombrowski arrived. Dombrowski was so high on Benintendi he called him up to the majors straight from Double-A Portland while the Sox were in contention in 2016.
While the Phillies appeared to be in the middle ground between rebuilding and competing this year, Dombrowski’s hire has put them in a win-now position.
The veteran executive told Phillies reporters Monday that “there’s just too many good players on the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team to be thinking about transitioning. We’re thinking about winning.”
The Red Sox know a thing or two about that after Dombrowski was virtually all-in during each of the four offseasons he was in charge, leaving the club with exorbitant contracts and one of the game’s worst farm systems, but with a World Series title in 2018 to show for it.