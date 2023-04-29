BOSTON — Red Sox lefty Chris Sale has made adjustments to his delivery since his last start. The focus is on his extension.

Sale, who has an 8.22 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in five starts, is the starter for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Guardians at Fenway Park. The 34-year-old failed to record a single strikeout over five innings in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.