MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Boston starter Michael Wacha is congratulated by teammates after he recorded his 1,000th career strikeout during Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox wasted Wacha's strong effort and lost, 4-3.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Another day, another reminder that the Red Sox did little to address their bullpen this season.

The Red Sox were short on dependable arms to start the year, still short when they didn’t add anyone — and in fact, subtracted — at the trade deadline, and now in September, it’s continuing to cost them games and one of the reasons they’re nowhere near the playoff picture.