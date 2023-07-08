BOSTON — On the strength of his play in the first half of the season, Jarren Duran has made himself pretty much a full-time fixture in the Red Sox’ lineup. Duran is tied for the team lead in doubles, is first in steals and is second in OPS in this, his breakout season.

But while Duran has earned the right to be on the field on an almost daily basis, manager Alex Cora can’t forget about Adam Duvall.