Red Sox, Yankees postponed, set for split DH on Sunday Field Level Media Jun 17, 2023 Jun 17, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Red Sox DH Justin Turner (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of Friday's game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and host Boston Red Sox was rained out, and the teams will play a split doubleheader on Sunday.Game 1 will be played at 1:35 p.m. with the nightcap set for 7:10 p.m. local time.Boston's Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA) and New York's Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70) were slated to face off Saturday.Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) and James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA) were scheduled to pitch Sunday night's game.The Red Sox won Friday night's series opener 15-5. The Red Sox lead the season series 3-1.