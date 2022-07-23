David Ortiz was one of the best ever with a bat in his hands, which is why he’s heading to Cooperstown this weekend. But he was also a Hall of Famer with a microphone in front of him.

When he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, the chances are high Ortiz will say something memorable during his speech. Whether it was during clubhouse interviews or on camera, the Red Sox legend was never shy about speaking his mind throughout his career. It was what made Big Papi, well, Big Papi.