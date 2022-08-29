Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora aren’t going anywhere.
President Sam Kennedy told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that both Bloom and Cora will be back with the Boston Red Sox next season.
Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora aren’t going anywhere.
President Sam Kennedy told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that both Bloom and Cora will be back with the Boston Red Sox next season.
“I am very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back,” Kennedy told Rosenthal. “And I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group. That direction is continuing to build for the future, but also continuing to invest at the major-league level.”
The Red Sox have had a disappointing 2022 season. They are in last place in the AL East and Fangraphs.com has their playoff odds at 2.4%.
Boston trails the Yankees by 16 games in AL East. The Sox are seven games back for the final Wild Card spot with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Toronto, Baltimore, Minnesota and Chicago all ahead of them.
Bloom is on his way to his second last-place finish (2020, ’22) in three seasons as chief baseball officer. Boston went to the ALCS under him in 2021.
The Red Sox have a lot of work to do in the offseason. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Kiké Hernández, Tommy Pham, Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and Kevin Plawecki all are eligible for free agency.
Bloom needs to significantly improve the starting rotation, bullpen and offense. He also needs to find a starting catcher.
The Red Sox made another set of roster moves on Monday.
Stuck behind four teams with seven games separating them from an American League Wild Card berth, the Red Sox axed two veteran relievers in favor of a pair of minor league journeymen.
Right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura and lefty Austin Davis were designated for assignment in preparation of Boston’s series against the Minnesota Twins, paving the way for righties Kaleb Ort and Zack Kelly to get promoted from Triple-A Worcester.
Sawamura looked like a nifty signing from Japan prior to last season, and put up a respectable 3.06 ERA in 2021, although with a concerning 1.45 WHIP and legitimate command issues. He’s been worse this year and, given that the Sox are unlikely to pick up his $3 million option for next season, the DFA was more than reasonable.
Davis was acquired from the Pirates for Michael Chavis at last year’s trade deadline, when the Sox picked up a pair of relievers in Davis and Hansel Robles in addition to outfielder/first baseman Kyle Schwarber.
— Boston Herald
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.