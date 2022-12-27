SPORTS-RED-SOX-NOTEBOOK-NATHAN-EOVALDI-1-YB.jpg

Nathan Eovaldi of the Boston Red Sox has a laugh in the dugout before a May 5 game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Hours after news broke that Rich Hill had reached an agreement with the Pirates, another veteran Red Sox starter left via free agency.

Righty Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to sign with the Rangers, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. Terms are not yet known. The deal ends Eovaldi’s five-year tenure with the Red Sox.