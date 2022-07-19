MLB: All Star-Media Day

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts speaks to the media at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Almost two years after signing a 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the Dodgers, former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts said he would have taken the same deal from the Red Sox.

Speaking with The Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star game, Betts said he would have accepted that offer if the Red Sox put it in front of him. Instead, the sides were never able come to a contract extension and the Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers in a five-player deal in February 2020.