MLB: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres in a July game. Verlander on Tuesday was dealt from the Mets to the Astros.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Red Sox didn’t land a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but they reportedly tried to land one of the biggest names on the market.

Boston pursued Justin Verlander before the Mets traded him to the Astros, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It’s not clear what the Red Sox would have given up in a proposed deal. New York shipped Verlander back to Houston (along with cash) for outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.