FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox’ negotiations with Trevor Story didn’t end when the sides agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract over the weekend. Before the deal became official, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Boston had to convince Story to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Passan, there were “concerns the agreement could fall apart” in the last few days because Story was reluctant to get vaccinated. On Tuesday — one day before the Red Sox introduced Story at a press conference in Fort Myers — the second baseman agreed to get vaccinated. He declined to elaborate on why he had been unvaccinated to this point.
“It’s a very personal matter. Decisions like that are kept between me and my family,” Story told ESPN. “But with that being said, I’ll be available for my teammates 162-plus. That’s the main part.”
The vaccination issue has been a hot topic in the Red Sox camp because of Canadian government rules that prevent any unvaccinated players from playing games in Toronto this season. If Story were to remain unvaccinated, he may have had to sit out Boston’s 10 road games against the Blue Jays this season.
During those series, he would be placed on the restricted list and not be paid. The thought of Story potentially missing 10 of the club’s 162 games (6.17%) was certainly unappealing for the Red Sox as they were about to give him $140 million.
Boston has made some progress in its quest to get its entire roster vaccinated before Opening Day. Infielders Xander Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo as well as catcher Kevin Plawecki are among the previously unvaccinated players who either have or will get the shots in order to play in Toronto.
There are still holdouts on the roster, including injured left-hander Chris Sale. Boston’s first series in Toronto begins on April 25.
Story to debut Saturday
Story is scheduled to make his spring training debut Saturday against the Rays, manager Alex Cora said Thursday.
With the Red Sox on the road Thursday and Friday, Story’s Grapefruit League debut will wait until the club’s next home game at JetBlue Park. Story took at-bats in a minor league game on the back fields of Fenway South on Thursday and will do the same Friday afternoon.
He’ll play Saturday, then see more back field action Sunday before the Red Sox determine whether he’s ready to play Grapefruit League games full-time. The ramp-up is an accelerated one for Story, who was officially introduced as a member of the Sox on Wednesday.
“Yesterday was fast for us,” Cora said. “He texted me last night what he wanted to do. We sat down today and we mapped it out.”
Cora wouldn’t commit to a specific spot in the lineup for Story. Reading between the lines, it seems like Cora is leaning toward once again using Kiké Hernández in the leadoff spot instead of Story, the team’s top speed threat.
“Our leadoff hitter did a good job last season, too,” Cora said. “I know what people are thinking but sometimes I think the other way.”
Last year with the Rockies, Story exclusively hit in the heart of the order. He hit fourth 75 times, fifth 49 times and third on 15 occasions. He might hit sixth for the Red Sox behind Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo if Hernández leads off.
“The cool thing about this is that he’s not coming here to carry the offense,” Cora said. “He’s going to be here to be part of the offense, regardless of the contract.”
Story’s arrival in Fort Myers has provided a jolt for a Red Sox team that is preparing for Opening Day two weeks from Thursday.
“They’re excited,” Cora said. “They knew we were going to get better. It was just a matter of being patient. We had different plans and different ideas. We went through the process and ended up with him. I think, so far, even before he was here, it has been a great camp.”