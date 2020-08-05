The Red Sox are not considering the possibility of benching Andrew Benintendi or Jackie Bradley Jr. for a prolonged period despite both outfielders struggling so far this season, manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday night.
Benintendi, who was 0-for-5 in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Rays, is 2-for-29 (.069) and Bradley was hitless in his last 20 at-bats before beating out an infield in the ninth inning against Tampa Bay. While Roenicke is likely to keep sitting either Benintendi or Bradley in favor of the right-handed Kevin Pillar against left-handed starters, the manager believes both veterans need to play through their struggles.
“We’ve got to play them to get them going,” Roenicke said. “I can sit them a game, but I really wouldn’t want to do more than that because I know what they can do to help this offense. I think when all those guys are doing what I know they can, then we’ve got a powerful offense and we know we can score a lot of runs.”
Though the Red Sox are 3-8 and will be 20% of the way through their season after Wednesday’s game, Roenicke doesn’t believe it’s in his best interest to have a short leash with any of his starting players.
“To sit them for a while doesn’t help that much,” Roenicke said. “I don’t mind sitting them a game, but if you sit them longer than that, all of the sudden what they’ve been working on, you can’t see that transition into a ballgame and getting out of the little slump they’re in and getting going.”
With Pillar and Alex Verdugo added during the winter and J.D. Martinez still in the fold, the Red Sox have more outfield depth than they have in previous years. Though Pillar is hitting .394 with a homer and five doubles so far this year, he has made the fewest outfield starts of the group (six). Bradley leads the team in outfield starts (10) with Verdugo and Benintendi tied for second (eight).
Heading into the season, Roenicke planned to start Benintendi, Bradley and Verdugo against right-handed starters and sub in Pillar for one of them against lefties.
Benintendi, who was put back in the leadoff spot after Boston traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in February, looks especially lost at the plate. He has struck out 12 times in 34 plate appearances and was even dropped to the bottom of the order twice last week against the Mets.
“I think he’s trying to find his recognition of where that zone is where he does a lot of damage,” Roenicke said. “And then also, making sure he lays off pitches. Usually when he’s not going good, he’s chasing. He chases down, he chases up. So if he can narrow those pitches and get them back into the zone where we know he can hit, I think that’s probably more of it than where he is in the lineup.”
Not counting a 13-2 thumping of the Orioles on Opening Day, the Red Sox’ offense has struggled as a whole through the first 11 games this season. Multiple hitters have said they are having a hard time adjusting to baseball’s decision to bar players from visiting the video room to look at their swings during their games.