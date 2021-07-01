Rafael Devers and Danny Santana combined for 10 RBIs, starter Nathan Eovaldi tossed seven scoreless innings and the host Boston Red Sox routed the Kansas City Royals 15-1 to complete a four-game sweep on Thursday.
Devers (3-for-5) and Santana (3-for-5) each clubbed three-run home runs and drove in a season-high five runs apiece. J.D. Martinez and Enrique Hernandez both had solo shots, and Michael Chavis and Marwin Gonzalez each added an RBI as the Red Sox set a season-high for runs in their 17-hit attack.
Eovaldi (9-4) struck out six batters while allowing five hits and walking none.
Boston won its seventh straight game to complete a perfect homestand that began with a three-game sweep of the rival New York Yankees on June 25-27.
“It (the homestand) started with a tribute to No. 15 and (Dustin Pedroia) we scored 15 in the last game of the homestand,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.
“That night (celebrating Pedroia) was special,” Cora said. “That night brought energy to this place. I know we’ve been having fun on Fridays here. Packed house. It’s loud and it’s fun. But just watching him (Pedroia) out there and seeing the videos and all that — I don’t know if it had to do with the way we played, but I think it was a good way to start it. And today was a great way (to end it).”
Royals starter Kris Bubic (2-4) was roughed up for five runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts over four innings.
Kansas City suffered its ninth straight defeat and has lost 21 of 25 overall.
Hernandez led off the home first with a homer for the third time in five games to put Boston ahead 1-0. Martinez launched his 17th home run of the season to lead off the fourth before Santana’s three-run blast made it 5-0.
Boston scored four more in the fifth on Devers’ two-run single, Santana’s bases-loaded infield single and Royals reliever Ervin Santana’s bases-loaded balk. Devers added on with his team-leading 20th homer in the sixth.
The Red Sox have gone 17-8 at home since Fenway Park returned to 100% capacity on May 11. “They’re making a difference,” Cora said about having the fans back. “Early on was difficult.”
Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.83 ERA) starts Friday to begin a three-game set at Oakland.