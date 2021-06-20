The Kansas City Royals won a three-game series for the first time this month by scoring three runs in each of the third and sixth innings to beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City, which snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Red Sox on Friday night, took two of three in a series for the first time since May 28-30 at Minnesota.
The Royals came into the day with losses in 12 of their previous 14 games.
Boston opened the scoring in the second on a two-run home run from Enrique Hernandez after Mike Minor (6-4) walked Hunter Renfroe with two outs.
That was all the Red Sox could muster against Minor, however, as he ended up going 6 2/3 innings giving up nine hits with six strikeouts.
Minor was pulled with two outs in the seventh. He had not only thrown a season-high 107 pitches but gave up consecutive singles to Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez with the Royals holding a 7-2 lead.
Scott Barlow came in and got out of the jam by striking out Xander Bogaerts.
Down 2-0, the Royals made it a one-run game in the bottom of the second when Michael A. Taylor reached on an error that scored Adalberto Mondesi.
In the third, Kansas City tied the score at 2 on a single from Salvador Perez that plated Whit Merrifield. With two outs, Jarrod Dyson doubled in Perez and Mondesi to give Kansas City a lead it would not relinquish.
The Royals extended their lead in the sixth. With one out and one on, Yacksel Rios replaced Darwinzon Hernandez and gave up a two-run homer to Merrifield, making it 6-2. With two outs, Hunter Dozier (3-for-5) singled in Carlos Santana.
The Red Sox got a run back when Rafael Devers homered to lead off the eighth, but with bases loaded and one out, Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a double play.
Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi (7-4) went four innings, giving up four runs (three earned) off seven hits with four strikeouts.
Sox suffer injuries
Boston second baseman Christian Arroyo left during the fifth inning with a right shin bone bruise.
Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki was removed in the fourth inning because of left hamstring tightness.
Arroyo bruised his shin bone while running into center field to try to catch a 247-foot fly ball off the bat of Hunter Dozier. Arroyo and center fielder Kiké Hernández collided and the ball dropped in for a double.
Schedule ahead
The Red Sox have an off day Monday. They open a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.21 ERA) will start for Boston on Tuesday, Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.36 ERA) on Wednesday and RHP Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.36 ERA) on Thursday.