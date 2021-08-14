BOSTON — Chris Sale struck out eight and allowed two runs over five innings in his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, and the Boston Red Sox routed the visiting Baltimore Orioles 16-2 on Saturday.
Sale (1-0) allowed six hits and walked none in his first big league start since Aug. 13, 2019, at Cleveland. The seven-time All-Star left-hander missed all of 2020 and the first half of this season while working his way back from a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, Bobby Dalbec homered twice for three RBIs and J.D Martinez had a three-run shot for Boston. Hunter Renfroe added a solo blast and Xander Bogaerts was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in his 1,000th career start at shortstop for the Red Sox.
Boston won for the third time in four games following a win over Baltimore in the series opener Friday.
Austin Hays and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back solo homers off Sale in the third inning for Baltimore. Orioles starter Jorge Lopez (3-13) tied Chicago Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay for the most losses in the majors after allowing seven runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Baltimore allowed a season high in runs and has been outscored 98-32 during its 10-game losing streak.
Sale’s first start in just over two years began with a 94-mph strike to Baltimore’s Austin Hays. Hays popped out and Sale proceeded to punch out Trey Mancini for the second out. After allowing a Pedro Severino infield single, Sale clocked in at 96 mph on a sinker to strike out Anthony Santander and retire the side.
Devers’ team-leading 29th homer capped a four-run first inning for Boston. Up 7-2 through four, the Red Sox put the game out of reach with seven runs in the fifth. Boston scored in every inning but the third and seventh.
Sale’s 89th and final pitch induced an inning-ending groundout before leaving the mound to a standing ovation after the fifth.
Dalbec starting something?
For Dalbec, things finally might be starting to come together at the plate.
Two days after driving in five runs in Boston’s 20-8 blowout over the Rays, Dalbec went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs in Friday’s 8-1 win over the Orioles. The showing — just Dalbec’s second three-hit game of the year — was encouraging in the eyes of manager Alex Cora.
“I do believe today was his best game overall,” Cora said. “It’s one of those that, we know that our guys on top of the lineup, they’re going to do the job but we need other guys to contribute.”
After hitting eight homers in 23 games at the end of 2020, Dalbec entered as the Sox’ primary first baseman and has started 80 of the club’s first 117 games at the position. Despite his talent, he has not produced, as he entered Friday with a .222 average, .275 on-base percentage and .676 OPS in 320 plate appearances.
The Red Sox have been patient with the former fourth-rounder, though there have been signs the club’s patience might be running out. First, the club began working out two non-first basemen — Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo — at first base. Then came the acquisition of Kyle Schwarber, who is expected to see significant time at the position despite never playing there before.
At full strength, it’s easy to envision a Red Sox roster that does not include Dalbec, who has seemed like a candidate to be sent down to Triple-A. But in the mind of the 26-year-old, the goal is still to make the most out of opportunities when given them.
“I haven’t really thought about that,” he said. “They put the lineup out there that they think is going to win ballgames. If I’m in it, awesome. If I’m not, it’s all good. We’re trying to win games. It’s not about me.”
Dalbec has been very ineffective against right-handers all season, as he entered Friday with a .549 OPS in 184 plate appearances against them. But given a rare start against a righty — Orioles rookie Spenser Watkins — Dalbec delivered, doubling off Watkins then homering off righty reliever Dusten Knight and hitting his second double against righty Cesar Valdez.
Red Sox reinstate, start Sale
The Boston Red Sox officially reinstated left-hander Chris Sale from the 60-day injured list Saturday, completing his two-year return from an elbow injury and eventual Tommy John surgery of March 2020.
Sale then started the Red Sox’s home game Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. He went five innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out eight.
A top-five finisher in the American League Cy Young Award voting six times, Sale will take the 40-man roster spot of infielder-outfielder Marwin Gonzalez, who was designated for assignment Friday.
In addition, Christian Vazquez was reinstated from the bereavement list, while right-hander Yacksel Rios and catcher Connor Wong were optioned to Triple-A Worcester.
Sale last pitched in a major league game on Aug. 13, 2019 against the Cleveland Indians.
Manager Alex Cora has said he will take a cautious approach with his star pitcher even though Sale struck out 35 batters over 20 dominant innings during his three minor league rehab appearances.
“This is not only for the present,” said Cora. “He’s a huge part of the future.”
Sale was 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts in 2019, far below the standard he had set for himself over his previous nine major league seasons. The 32-year-old is 109-73 with a 3.03 ERA over 332 appearances (312 starts) for the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox.
Vazquez, 30, returns after last playing in a game Tuesday. He is batting .254 with four home runs and 37 RBIs in 100 games this season.
Rios, 28, was 3-0 with a 3.70 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Red Sox this season, while Wong, 25, had four hits over his first 13 career at-bats (.308) over six games. Gonzalez hit .202 in 77 games, with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
