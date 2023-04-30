MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

BOSTON — It may not have been another walk-off officially, but in the moment it sure felt like it.

A day after sending them home happy with his second walk-off winner of the season, Alex Verdugo came through again with what turned out to be the game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday. That broke a scoreless tie, and with the game now official and a steady rain already falling, it gave the Red Sox the breathing room they needed if the game was eventually called due to weather.