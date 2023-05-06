MLB: Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

Red Sox starter Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the Phillies on Friday night in Philadelphia.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

PHILADELPHIA — Red Sox starter Chris Sale topped out at 99 mph with his four-seam fastball in a 5-3 win over the Phillies on Friday.

“My expectations are pretty high of myself,” Sale said. “I’ve been kind of waiting for it, honestly. These are things I want to continue to do. I want to continue to build, get deeper into games.”