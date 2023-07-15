MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

Red Sox shortstop Enrique Hernandez forces out the Cubs’ Yan Gomes at second base during the third inning of Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field. Chicago won, 10-4.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Cody Bellinger’s grand slam capped a six-run third inning, and the Chicago Cubs rolled to a 10-4 home win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, snapping the Red Sox’s win streak at six games.

Chicago’s third-inning eruption began when Christopher Morel drew a leadoff walk. Miguel Amaya got aboard when Boston starting pitcher James Paxton (5-2) hit him, then Patrick Wisdom drew another walk to load the bases.