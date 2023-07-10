Sean Casey named Yankees hitting coach Field Level Media Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New York Yankees named Sean Casey, a three-time All-Star and 12-year major league veteran, their new hitting coach on Monday.On Sunday, the Yankees fired Dillon Lawson, who was promoted to hitting coach in 2022.At the All-Star break, New York has a team batting average of .231, tied for 13th in the American League, and has more hits (690) than only the Oakland Athletics (673) in the AL.Casey, 49, played for five teams from 1997-2008, most notably the Cincinnati Reds (1998-2005). In Cincinnati, he was a longtime teammate of Yankees manager Aaron Boone.Casey had a career average of .302 in 1,405 games, with 322 doubles, 130 homers and 735 RBIs.Most recently, Casey has worked as an analyst for MLB Network. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save