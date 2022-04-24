ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Red Sox offense came out swinging Sunday after going nine innings without a hit Saturday.
Trevor Story doubled on the game’s first pitch. Kiké Hernández singled on the second pitch of the game to make it 1-0. Alex Verdugo also added an RBI single in the first inning.
But the offense then reverted back to its lifeless self. Boston went the final eight innings without plating a run while stroking just two hits in a 5-2 to the Rays at Tropicana Field.
The Rays won the series 2-1.
Red Sox hitters are batting .225 this season, which ranks them 19th in the majors. They have a .276 on-base percentage, .350 slugging percentage and .626 OPS.
They are averaging 3.6 runs per game. They have just 16 runs in their past seven games (2.3 runs per game).
Rich Hill started and pitched four scoreless innings for Boston. With Tanner Houck expected to come on in relief, Phillips Valdez instead replaced Hill to start the fifth and lacked command. He hit two batters and walked another.
Ryan Brasier replaced Valdez, entering with the bases loaded and one out. He gave up a two-run double to Ji-Man Choi and an RBI groundout to Manuel Margot as the Rays jumped ahead 3-2.
Tampa increased the lead to 4-2 in the sixth. Matt Barnes gave up singles to Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena. Wander Franco’s groundout moved both runners into scoring position.
Southpaw Jake Diekman entered to pitch against the lefty, Brandon Lowe. His first pitch was wild and scored Kiermaier.
Yandy Díaz homered off Diekman in the seventh to make it 5-2.
Houck didn’t enter the game until the Red Sox were down three runs.
Why didn’t the Red Sox use him when they were leading 2-0 in the fifth inning?
“The game plan coming in was to use him at the end of the game,” said bench coach Will Venable, who is managing in place of Alex Cora (out with COVID). “That’s what we had talked about coming in. We were hoping that was going to be with a lead and it wasn’t. But that was kind of the game-plan going in.”
Houck is unvaccinated and unable to travel to Canada. Tuesday in Toronto would have been his day to start.
Houck was on two days rest here Sunday after throwing 71 pitches Thursday.
Houck went 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings. He struck out two. He likely would not have gone beyond 2 innings he pitched earlier in the game.
The Red Sox will open a four-game series in Toronto on Monday at 7:07 p.m. Red Sox righty Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.68 ERA) is scheduled to start opposite Blue Jays righty José Berríos (1-0, 6.35 ERA).
Walk-off win for Rays
On Saturday night, Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Rays a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Kiermaier's home run scored Taylor Walls, who reached base on a two-out throwing error by Boston second baseman Trevor Story. The error allowed Randy Arozarena to score to cut into what had been a 2-0 Boston lead. Walls then stole second before Kiermaier came to the plate and drove a ball to deep right field for his first home run of the season.
The game had been scoreless through the first nine innings before Boston's Bobby Dalbec tripled to score Jackie Bradley in the 10th inning.
Up to that point, six Tampa Bay pitchers had held Boston hitless. Matt Wisler, Tampa Bay's seventh pitcher of the night, allowed Dalbec's hit. Dalbec then scored Boston's second run on a sacrifice fly by Christian Vasquez.
The eventful final inning spoiled what had been a classic pitching duel. Tampa Bay starter J.P. Feyereisen, and relievers Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge combined to hold the Red Sox hitless and scoreless through the first nine innings.
In the first nine innings, the Rays had been held to just two hits -- a double by Brandon Lowe in the fourth inning and a single by Brett Philipps in the eighth -- as the Red Sox had a strong pitching performance of their own.
Boston starter Garrett Whitlock pitched four scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven. Relievers Austin Davis, Kutter Crawford and Tyler Danish came on to hold the Rays to just one more hit through the first nine innings.
Boston's Hansel Robles came on to pitch the 10th inning and that's when the problems started for the Red Sox. Robles (1-1) took the loss.
Information from Field Level Media was used in this story.