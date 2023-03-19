Red Sox left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez likely will begin the regular season on the 10-day injured list after leaving Saturday’s Grapefruit League game with right torso pain.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted Sunday that manager Alex Cora expects Rodriguez to start the season on the IL. Cora named lefty relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Ryan Sherriff as candidates to replace him on the Opening Day roster, per Speier. Cora also told reporters Boston could go with an extra long reliever.