Red Sox left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez likely will begin the regular season on the 10-day injured list after leaving Saturday’s Grapefruit League game with right torso pain.
The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted Sunday that manager Alex Cora expects Rodriguez to start the season on the IL. Cora named lefty relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Ryan Sherriff as candidates to replace him on the Opening Day roster, per Speier. Cora also told reporters Boston could go with an extra long reliever.
Both Mosqueda and Sherriff were non-roster invitees to big league spring training camp.
Sherriff signed a minor league contract in January. The 32-year-old has made 44 career major league appearances, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He pitched for the Cardinals in 2017- 18 and the Rays in 2020-21.
The Red Sox reassigned Sherriff to minor league camp March 12. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in 4 2/3 innings in Grapefruit League action this spring. He has given up one unearned run, four hits and no walks while striking out six. He also has hit one batter.
Boston reassigned Mosqueda to minor league camp March 14. He also has pitched well this spring, allowing one run, five hits and three walks while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings of Grapefruit League play.
The Red Sox signed the 23-year-old southpaw as an international amateur free agent out of Venezuela in 2015.
He pitched for Double-A Portland in 2022, recording a 4.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 76 strikeouts and 20 walks and a .212 batting average against in 58 ⅔ innings.
Sox add prospect
The Red Sox have acquired 19-year-old infield prospect Ángel Pierre from the Royals as the player to be named later in the Adalberto Mondesí trade.
Boston acquired Mondesí for reliever Josh Taylor on Jan. 24.
Pierre, a right-handed hitter, went 30-for-100 (.300 batting average) with a .424 on-base percentage, .550 slugging percentage, .974 OPS, two homers, 11 doubles, four triples, 19 RBIs, 23 runs, 21 walks, 31 strikeouts and nine stolen bases in 33 games in the Dominican Summer League in 2023.
He played 26 games at third base, six games at shortstop, one game at second base, and one game as the designated hitter.