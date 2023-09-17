MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Red Sox second baseman Pablo Reyes and shortstop Trevor Story misplay a ground ball during a 3-2 loss against the Blue Jays Sunday.

 John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY SPORTS

Matt Chapman hit an RBI triple with one out in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays earned a second straight walk-off win against the Boston Red Sox with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox tied the game with two out in the top of the ninth on Rafael Devers’ 33rd home run of the season, a drive to left against Erik Swanson (4-2).