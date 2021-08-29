CLEVELAND — With several of Alex Cora’s more trusted bullpen arms unavailable, their replacements faltered late as the Indians stunned the Red Sox, 7-5, Sunday at Progressive FIeld.
With Garrett Whitlock, Garrett Richards and Adam Ottavino unavailable, the Indians scored once in the seventh inning off Hansel Robles and three times in the eighth off Austin Davis.
With the Red Sox leading 5-3, Robles got the first two batters to start the seventh inning but gave up a single to Amed Rosario followed by an RBI double to José Ramirez. But he escaped more damage when Franmil Reyes looked at a 1-2 slider for strike three.
Davis got the first two batters he faced to open the eighth, but Austin Hedges tied the game with a home run to left. After Oscar Mercado singled, he appeared out trying to score from first on Yu Chang’s double, but Yairo Muñoz bumped Mercado before he rounded second.
The umpires ruled there’d been obstruction allowing the go-ahead run.
Matt Barnes replaced Davis and allowed an RBI single to Myles Straw leaving Boston in a 7-5 hole.
The Red Sox went in order in the ninth.
Rafael Devers hit two home runs and Bobby Dalbec added another for the Red Sox in the loss.
Devers blasted a 371-foot home run to right field off Indians right-handed starter Eli Morgan to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the first inning. It was Devers’ 31st home run. He hit his second in seventh inning.
Dalbec made it 2-0 in the second inning when he connected for a 418-foot homer to left-center field off Morgan who pitched three innings.
Boston went ahead 3-0 in the fourth when Jarren Duran — who entered with a 3.0% walk percentage compared to a 34.7% strikeout rate — drew a bases-loaded walk.
J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 in the fifth inning with an RBI double that scored Kyle Schwarber from first base. Schwarber walked to lead off the inning. He has reached base in 12 of 13 games with Boston.
The game was scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. but rain delayed it until 4:20 p.m.
Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck didn’t have pinpoint control, but he had no-hit stuff.
He walked the leadoff hitter in the first inning. He walked the first batter and hit the second batter in the third. He walked the first two batters in the fourth. But he escaped each jam.
Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth but he left a 93.6 mph four-seamer in the middle of the plate and José Ramirez crushed for a home run with one out.
He then hit the next two hitters and manager Cora replaced him with Josh Taylor, who got the first batter he faced before giving up a two-run single that made it 4-3. Taylor struck out Mercado to get out of the inning.
Houck allowed three runs on a hit, four walks and three hit batters while striking out three in the no-decision.
Devers’ second home run restored some of the Red Sox lead leading off the seventh. He launched a 448-foot home run to right to make it 5-3 before things fell apart.