FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora still isn’t sure exactly what the Red Sox batting order will look like this season, but he’s starting to get a better idea.

The Sox, who added three starting position players (Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall and Justin Turner) over the winter, will trot out a much-different looking lineup this season compared to previous years, when Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez anchored the middle of the order. The 2023 edition will center around Rafael Devers, though it’s unclear exactly where the star third baseman will hit.