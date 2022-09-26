NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox have been out of the AL Wild Card hunt for a few weeks unofficially.
It became official Sunday.
Boston lost 2-0 to the Yankees Sunday night in a rain-shortened six-inning game at Yankee Stadium. The Sox were eliminated from postseason contention with 10 games still remaining in the regular season.
“Disappointed,” manager Alex Cora said. “We felt like we had a good team coming into the season and we just didn’t perform. We were very inconsistent in a lot of aspects of the game. And we’ve just got to get better.”
What now for the Red Sox, who dropped to 70-82?
Boston has four games at Fenway Park starting Monday against the Orioles, before playing three games in Toronto next weekend, then finishes the season with three games at home vs. the Rays.
“We’ve just gotta go out there and play,” Cora said. “I think we’ve done a good job competing. But we haven’t won too many games. If you see the games, not the record, nobody has quit here. We’re putting in good games, one-run games; two-run games today. So we’ve just gotta keep playing. A lot of people are playing for a lot of stuff in that clubhouse. We’ll continue to prepare and be ready to play every single day.”
Relievers Zack Kelly, Kaleb Ort, Franklin German and Eduard Bazardo all have something to prove as they try to show they belong on the 2023 Red Sox.
Connor Wong and Triston Casas are playing for 2023 opening day roster spots. Brayan Bello, who pitched Sunday night, will make two more starts. He’s certainly proving he belongs in the 2023 starting rotation. The 23-year-old righty has a 1.65 ERA (27 1/3 innings, five earned runs) in five starts during September.