If the Red Sox want to re-sign veteran starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, they’ll have to ward off a couple of West Coast teams.

The Angels and Padres are among the teams with interest in signing Eovaldi, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Bradford reports that those teams aren’t alone and that an American League East team is also in on the race for Eovaldi. The Red Sox have expressed interest in the right-hander throughout the winter but seem to have been passed in the sweepstakes at this point.