MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Trevor Story runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on Monday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Red Sox are expecting Trevor Story’s absence to be a lengthy one.

It’s unclear when Story, who underwent internal brace surgery to repair the right ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Monday, will return to Boston’s lineup. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom wouldn’t say when he expected Story back but did, somewhat ominously, say that the Red Sox are hopeful the infielder’s return will come some time in 2023.