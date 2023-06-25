McKenna

Ryan McKenna of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting the game-winning two-run home run in the 10th inning against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. McKenna is a graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover.

BALTIMORE — Amid the bottom of the 10th inning of a tie game at Camden Yards, Anthony Santander told Austin Hays not to worry about getting ready to hit. The inning, Santander said, would not get past Ryan McKenna.

He proved prophetic when McKenna, in his first at-bat Saturday afternoon after replacing Santander in right field an inning earlier, launched a walk-off, two-run home run to give the Orioles a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.