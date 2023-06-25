Ryan McKenna of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting the game-winning two-run home run in the 10th inning against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. McKenna is a graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover.
BALTIMORE — Amid the bottom of the 10th inning of a tie game at Camden Yards, Anthony Santander told Austin Hays not to worry about getting ready to hit. The inning, Santander said, would not get past Ryan McKenna.
He proved prophetic when McKenna, in his first at-bat Saturday afternoon after replacing Santander in right field an inning earlier, launched a walk-off, two-run home run to give the Orioles a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
“I called it,” Santander said proudly. “He’s an animal off the bench. That’s awesome. I’m so happy for him. He’s been ready all game. He really pays attention to the game. When his opportunity comes, he’s ready, and I’m so happy he hit that homer for us right there.”
McKenna is a reserve outfielder typically used as a late-inning defensive replacement for Santander. He has appeared in 15 of the Orioles’ games this season and his home run came in his 13th plate appearance of June.
It marked the first walk-off home run by an Oriole who began a game on the bench since Rougned Odor’s game-ender May 20, 2022.
“It’s awesome,” said McKenna, a graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover. “Stuff you try to visualize, try to be prepared for that moment.”
It took a series of events Saturday for Mc-Kenna to be standing in the batter’s box, many of which did not go the Orioles’ way.
In his first game off the injured list, Cedric Mullins was set to start in center field. But with rain passing through Baltimore before the game, manager Brandon Hyde tweaked his defensive positioning. Mullins went to designated hitter, Aaron Hicks slid from right to center, and Santander went out to right after originally being DH.
That changed alignment meant that as the Orioles brought a one-run lead into the ninth, Hyde sent McKenna out to right in place of Santander, whose four-hit day included his fourth home run in five games. The arrangement has been common, with McKenna serving as a trusted late-game replacement over the past two seasons.
“When you’re with him every day, you really appreciate how much energy he brings to our team,” Hyde said of McKenna. “Just the kind of person he is is phenomenal. He’s a really good athlete, a great athlete, that has helped us the last couple years in a lot of ways. So fun to watch him get this moment today, and he’s earned it.”
It seemed doubtful McKenna would receive a trip to the plate after Baltimore closer Félix Bautista retired the first two Mariners in the ninth, but Mike Ford launched the first pitch he saw from the hard-throwing right-hander deep to right-center for his second home run of the day.
Dean Kremer delivered his longest start of the season for the Orioles, allowing three runs — all on solo home runs — on five hits in seven innings while striking out five and walking one. He, too, heaped praise on McKenna.
“He’s a good guy to have come in late in ballgames, make plenty of good catches and kind of be a catalyst,” Kremer said. “He does a lot of stuff behind the scenes, like in the dugout, as far as picking up guys and stuff over the course of the game. He’s a big part of this team.”