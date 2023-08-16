The 2023 Red Sox, a generally middling group attempting to sneak into the final American League wild card spot, has done little to resemble the 2018 team that steamrolled its way through a 108-win regular season and World Series title. But at least one aspect of Boston’s current roster is comparable to that season, at least in the mind of manager Alex Cora.

Cora said his current bullpen structure — which includes high-leverage righties John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin, lefty Brennan Bernardino and multi-inning weapons Garrett Whitlock and Chris Murphy ahead of closer Kenley Jansen — is better than any group of relievers he has had in any of his five regular seasons as manager.