Chris Sale of the Red Sox leaves the field with a fractured pinkie on July 17.

 Elsa/Getty Images/TNS

Chris Sale has already had a rough year. It somehow got even worse this weekend.

The Red Sox left-hander — while rehabbing from one freak injury — suffered another on Saturday, when he fractured his right wrist in a bicycling accident. Sale had successful surgery on Monday, but his 2022 season is over.